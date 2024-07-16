Christina and Josh Hall have split up after two years of marriage.

Christina Hall and Josh Hall have decided to call it quits

The 40-year-old star tied the knot with Josh, 44, in April 2022 after less than a year of dating but they have decided to call it quits and according to documents seen by E! News, the reason behind the split is listed as "irreconcilable differences".

A source said: "The ending of their marriage was dramatic. They have had issues for a while."

Documents seen by the outlet also confirm that both Christina and Josh have filed separate documents in Orange County, California,with Josh having cited Tuesday July 8 as the date of separation.

The documents also show that Josh will be "asking for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability to collect from him" and has "divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched".

Christina - who has Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight, with her first husband and former 'Flip or Flop' co-host Tarek El Moussa, as well as four-year-old Hudson with second husband Ant Antstead - is yet to comment publicly on the split but she recently made it clear that she and Josh were not planning to add to her brood.

An Instagram user commented underneath a series of professional black-and-white snaps of the family: “Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?”

Christina sarcastically replied: “No. It’s called not sucking in my tummy after having three kids.”

Another user wrote: “Fingers crossed that 2024 brings baby #4.”

And her husband replied: “No shot. 3 is more than enough for us. Maybe another pup though!”

What's more, Christina recently explained that the relationship between her first husband Tarek - who is now married to 'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae and has Tristan, 18 months, with her - and Josh had improved over the years, especially as they all learned to bring up their children together.

She told Us Weekly: "I feel like [Tarek and my husband Josh Hall's relationship] gotten definitely better throughout the years. All of us are at a really good spot right now when it comes to coparenting."