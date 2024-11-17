Christina Haack has described Josh Hall as "insecure" amid their divorce.

The 41-year-old star called time on her marriage to Josh in July over "irreconcilable differences" and has now claimed that she didn't enjoy filming their HGTV project as much as she normally would with him by her side.

Asked about how she felt when hosting 'The Flip Off' wish Josh, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "When someone [feels] insecure by you and doesn’t like to see you win, that really puts a damper on everything.

"I feel, like, I was not shining as bright to try and not make him feel emasculated, but who wants to live like that?"

The 'Christina in the Country' star was supposed to be making 'The Flip Off' with Josh, but following their acrimonious break-up, it seems she is now working with her ex-husband Ant Anstead - who she divorced in 2021 after two years of marriage - on the series instead as they were recently seen with a film crew.

A source told E! News the former couple had shared several "light-hearted" conversations during filming.

The onlooker added: "Even when cameras weren't rolling, they seemed very chummy.

"It appeared they had really good rapport with one another."

Christina's first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa - the father of her children Taylor, 13, and eight-year-old Brayden - and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa are also working on the show but were not pictured.

Christina recently blasted Josh for his "outrageous" demand for $65,000 in spousal support.

In documents obtained by People magazine, she wrote: "Josh Hall is requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support from [Christina] on a 2 year, 9 month marriage, which is outrageous when he is self-supporting."