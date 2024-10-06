Christina Hall has accused her estranged husband of "stealing" from her and her kids.

Christina Hall has slammed Joshua Hall again

The pair split during the summer after three years of marriage and on Friday (04.10.24), the 'Flop or Flop' star announced she is selling the Tennessee home where Joshua Hall has been staying since their separation as she hit out at her spouse in an apparent response to a dig he made at her expense.

Joshua had shared on his Instagram Story: "Cutting people off and letting them live with whatever delusional story suits them best, is top tier."

Hours later, Christina - who has three children from previous relationships - wrote on her own Story: "Remember when you said you never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog.

"I guess plans changed.

"All about trying to take everything you can.

"With your mind on my money and my money on your mind

“I guess ‘Leiper’s Fork’ is gonna have to come off the bio soon,."

Christina later shared a photo of her Leiper's Fork property, where she filmed 'Christina in the Country', and revealed the six-bedroom, six-bathroom abode - which she is sole owner of after buying it in 2021 - is up for sale for $4.5 million.

She wrote: “My Tennessee home is officially for sale. Excited for a new venture in business and real estate!”

In her social media rant, Christina blasted Joshua for "asking for an obscene amount" in a divorce settlement and repeated her previous accusations that he had stolen from her.

She wrote: “And yes, this is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager) I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager...

“You ‘buying’ Bentleys is funny. A min down payment on one car isn’t buying s***..Pretty sure I’ve made all the payments on all the cars (And on everything) and everyone knows this anyways…”

“I don’t have to stop doing anything..everything I’ve said is 100 accurate and I haven’t even scratched the surface of your character.

“Defamation is ‘false claims’ ..you damaged your own reputation sweetie. You aren’t Amber Heard – nice try.”

Joshua's representative branded his estranged wife's claims "false" and "libellous".

They told People magazine in a statement: “Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult—in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids.

"Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him.

"These are false, libellous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it.

"Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."