Christina Hall and Tarek and Heather El Moussa to film HGTV show without Josh Hall

Exes Christina and Tarek - who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight, together - had signed up for the new HGTV series with their current spouses Josh and Heather but after Josh filed for divorce this week, the show is moving ahead without him.

A source told Us Weekly: "They are in production of 'The Flip Off' without Josh. They’re moving forward with the show without him.”

It had previously been reported that Christina, 41, and Josh, 43, “had issues in the marriage for quite some time" before their shock split.

Although it came as a surprise to fans when Josh, filed for divorce this week, citing "irreconcilable differences", friends told PEOPLE that all had not been well in the marriage in recent times.

Christina also filed for a dissolution of the marriage and while she too cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, the former couple disagree on the date of separation.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Christina has listed the separation date as July 7, while Josh has stated it was July 8.

Christina - who also has four-year-old Hudson with second husband Ant Antstead - is asking the court to restore her last name to Haack.

She has requested that neither party receive spousal support and has asked for Josh to pay her legal fees.

However, Josh is seeking spousal support from Christina and wants her to pay his attorney fees.

The pair secretly tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony in 2021, after less than a year of dating and later had another wedding in Hawaii in September 2022, with friends and family.