Christina Hendricks has become "a little pickier" since leaving 'Mad Men'.

Christina Hendricks enjoyed huge success with 'Mad Men'

The 49-year-old actress shot to international stardom as Joan Harris in the hit drama series, and Christina admits that the role changed the course of her career.

She told Us Weekly: "It was such an extraordinary show and it opened up a lot of opportunities for me.

"So I get to be a little pickier than I was before - or a lot pickier than I was before - which is a gift as an actor."

Christina has been keen to try her hand at different roles since leaving 'Mad Men'.

The Hollywood star admitted that she's become particularly fond of comedy roles.

She explained: "I did a few TV shows and then I chose 'Good Girls', which I think was a wonderful move. It was so strategically different from 'Mad Men', and they had so much comedy that opened up a whole world of other kinds of roles that people saw me in. All of a sudden I was getting all these comedy scripts, which I love doing."

Christina is always on the lookout for "interesting and unique" challenges.

The actress - who has starred in movies such as 'Lost River', 'Dark Places' and 'Toy Story 4' - reflected: "You make different decisions depending on how long you think you might be involved in it. But for me it’s always just about the storytelling.

"It is all about if I think I can bring something to a project that would be interesting and unique. And sometimes I’ll read something that’s being offered to me and I go, ‘I wouldn’t cast me in this. Thank you, but I don’t see it.'

"I know pretty immediately if I start to imagine myself in the role as I start reading the lines. All of a sudden if in my mind I’m in the scene then I know it’s something that I should be considering further."