Christina Ricci's son wants to become an actor.

Christina Ricci first found fame as a child

The 44-year-old actress believes her son "would be a very good actor" - but Christina has joked that she's too busy to support his ambitions.

The Hollywood star - who has Freddie, ten, with James Heerdegen, and Cleopatra, three, with Mark Hampton - joked on 'Today': "My son Freddie likes to come to set. He’s been on the set of 'Yellowjackets' quite a lot. He has his own chair. He’s been on set quite a lot and every time he’s on set, he asks me if he can be a child actor.

"And I’m like, ‘Who’s going to take you because I have to work?’ So, no. Because I’m like, ‘Who’s going to go with you? I can’t go with you.'

"But I think he would be a very good actor. He’s very good at tricking me into things, you know, deception."

Christina first found fame as a child, starring in movies like 'The Addams Family' and 'Casper'.

But the actress previously suggested that childhood stardom made her "obnoxious".

She told the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast: "Some people deal better with fame than other people and some people have more supportive families than other people. And I do think that having a 'famous child' is a weird pressure to put on a child.

"I think it's - and I always thought this when I was younger - when being asked questions about who I was before I knew who I was, I knew that that was not helpful as a kid, which is probably why I was so obnoxious in interviews all the time…

"I find it interesting because anytime I do work with someone who has been a child actor, they are the most professional people on set. They are the people that understand the sacrifices that are going to have to be made. They're always the most prepared, they're always the most adaptable, as far as working with them."