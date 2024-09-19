Christopher Reeve’s son is overjoyed a new documentary on his father’s life is set to gain the actor a new generation of fans.

Christopher Reeve’s son is overjoyed a new documentary on his father’s life is set to gain the actor a new generation of fans

Matthew Reeve, 44, spoke about his happiness over the release of ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’, which is billed as giving a “powerful and honest look” at the star who played a hero – then became one as a stem cell and spinal cord treatment and research campaigner after a horse-riding accident left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair in 1995.

Matthew told People the film would bring his father’s story to audiences unaware of his work, and said it “means everything” to him.

He added: “It’s a real honour to just be in a position to help tell his story for the best of my own memories.”

Christopher became globally famous from 1978 to 1987 when he played ‘Superman’ in the famous movie series.

The news documentary on his life is filled with family home videos and interviews with the actor’s loved ones and closest friends.

Matthew added in an interview with his siblings for ABC7: “I mean, it is an incredible privilege and an honour to be able to do it.

“I think that was slightly part of the impetus for agreeing to do this and participate.

“And so we wanted this to be the full complete 360 holistic, authentic Christopher Reeve story, which the filmmakers have done.”

Matthew’s sister Alexandra, 40, added in the chat about watching her father in the film: “I remember parts of it from when we were young. I mean, we would go out to the playground or Central Park and kids would come up, and I remember there’s that element of being really proud, but also saying, ‘Hey, can you pay attention to me?’

“But dad and Dana also just worked so hard for us to have a normal upbringing and really kind of creating this bubble of normalcy for us that I think has stood us well in life and in a way protected us from some of those dynamics.

Christopher was left in a wheelchair and on a ventilator after his 1995 riding accident, and along with Matthew had daughter Alexandra with his British modelling agent Gae Exton.

After they split, the actor married actress and singer Dana Reeve and they had his youngest son Will Reeve, now 32, before Dana was killed by lung cancer in 2006 aged 44.

Christopher died aged aged 52 in 2004 from heart failure.