Chuck Lorre has offered to buy dinner for the firefighters who saved his Los Angeles home.

The 'Two and a Half Men' creator has revealed his property was spared from the wildfires which ravaged southern California thanks to the efforts of a team from the Los Angeles Fire Department who were able to extinguish the flames which had destroyed a neighbour's property - and he's now offered to buy them all a "nice dinner" to say thank you for sparing him "so much heartache".

Lorre shared the message in a vanity card which flashed up at the end of an episode of his show 'Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage' which aired on Thursday night (30.01.25) and read: "To the crew of the LAFD Fire Truck 14. You saved my home. You made a snap decision to stop a rampaging fire that had already destroyed my neighbor’s house. In doing so, you spared me incredible heartache."

He went on to add: "There are no words that can adequately express my gratitude. Maybe I can buy all you guys a nice dinner and you can watch a grown man cry tears of joy over his chicken parm. Let me know."

Lorre was among the lucky ones whose homes were saved from the wildfires, which killed 29 people and destroyed thousands of buildings across the state.

Other stars who lost their homes include Mel Gibson, Tyra Banks, Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, who took part in the double-venue FireAid concerts in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

During a turn on stage at the Kia Forum, Billy recounted the moment he went back to his home after it had been destroyed.

He shared a picture of charred ruins and told the audience: "You'll be hearing from a number of people who were tragically affected by these fires, and I was one of them.

"These were the clothes I wore when I fled my house with my wife Janice, like so many of us did, on January 7. This was all I had. Wore it for a week, plus an N-95 mask.

"I looked like an evacuee or someone that just robed a 7-11 [store] ...

"When we were finally able to get back to our house in the Palisades, which I lived in for 46 years, like thousands of you, our house now looked like this ...

"I stepped onto the grounds and fell to my knees and I wailed. I had not cried like that since I was 15 years old, and I was told that my father had just died.

"I remember looking in the mirror back then with my whole life ahead of me thinking: ‘What’s my life gonna be like without him?'

"And now folks, I'm 76-years-old, without a mirror and a lot less life to ponder thinking: ‘What is my life going to be like without our home?’"