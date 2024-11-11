Ciara needs "a little time" before she adds to her brood.

Ciara would love to add to her brood in the future

The 39-year-old singer has Future, 10, with ex-fiancé Future, as well as Sienna, seven, Win, four, and 10-month-old Amora with husband Russell Wilson, 35, and the couple are keen to have another child to bring their total to five.

Ciara quipped to PEOPLE at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala: "Oh my gosh, it is turned up. I have a kid on every corner.

"Oh my Lord, pray for me sometimes."

She then said: "Russ keeps walking around going like this, like, 'Cinco.' And I'm like, 'High five, I love you too.'

"I mean, listen, I think we'll make it to five, but this mom needs a little time. Just a little bit."

The 'Goodies' singer recently opened up about her "chaotic" life work with four children but admitted she wouldn't change it for the world.

She told the outlet: "It was the most amazing time with my babies. I was like, ‘This is what life is about.’ So, the little joys in life. I'm so grateful for those moments where I can go from the crazy schedule then to have these humbling moments where it's just [her] being a mom.

"Every day is nonstop, but it's chaotic, but I wouldn't have it any other way. So first summer [with] four is crazy, but we're doing all right. We're making it happen."

When one Instagram user commented on how "crazy good" the '1,2 Step' hitmaker - who gave birth to her youngest child in December - looks postpartum, Russell responded: “So crazy she ready to have another one.."

Ciara documented her weight-loss journey after giving birth.

Alongside a snap of herself wearing a gym hoodie, she wrote on Instagram in April: "Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you. (sic)”