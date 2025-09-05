Ciara legally changed her son's name to give him her husband's surname.

The Goodies hitmaker has 11-year-old Future with her first spouse, who is also called Future, but fans recently noticed the youngster's last name is also Wilson, in line with her and current husband Russell Wilson's other three children, Sienna, eight, Win, five, and 20-month-old Amora, sparking speculation the 36-year-old quarterback had adopted her firstborn.

Russell had shared a family photo from the US Open on Instagram along with the caption: "Mrs. @ciara Wilson Future Wilson + Sienna Wilson (sic)"

Fans had questioned Future's surname, and now sources have told TMZ that Ciara has full custody of the boy and legally added Wilson to his name a few years back, though he still has his dad's surname Wilburn in his full legal name.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old singer recently credited communication for the key to her and Russell's nine-year marriage.

She said on Over It Radio: "I would say communication rules a nation.

"What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together."

The Promise singer acknowledged that she can be "spicy and feisty sometimes". However, Ciara always feels comfortable when she's talking to her husband.

She shared: "I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other. Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about. And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side."

The loved-up couple still arrange date nights every Friday and Ciara believes that it's helped to keep their romance "fresh".

She said: "I feel, like, the beginning feelings all over every time, getting cute for him and he comes out looking cute and looking sexy. But that's fun. It helps us to keep things fresh."

Ciara feels "blessed" to have Russell by her side, after spending so many years together.

She explained: "I'm actually looking forward to going out, him taking me out, picking a restaurant. And I think it keeps things fresh. And I just feel so blessed that we have that."