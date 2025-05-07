Ciara has hinted Rihanna is already thinking about potentially having a fourth child – just hours after announcing she is pregnant with her third baby.

Ciara and Russell Wilson at the 2025 Met Gala

Singer Rihanna - who has sons RZA, two, and Riot, 21 months, with rapper A$AP Rocky - confirmed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night (05.05.25), and she bumped into the 39-year-old singer-songwriter and her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, 36.

Mother-of-four Ciara has told how she and Rihanna had a "straight mommy talk" conversation at the star-studded event, and the two couples discussed the possibility of she and Russell having a fifth baby, and Rihanna and A$AP having a fourth child.

Speaking on chat show 'Sherri', she said: "Congratulations to her.

"Oh my gosh, it was so sweet running into her.

"I just have to shout her out because I'm so proud of her.

"This is her third baby she's having now.

"We were cracking up talking about … because Russ was with us, and ASAP, we all took a picture together.

"Then he started talking about cinco [five], because you know I have four,

"So he's talking about cinco and then we start talking about cuatro [four] for her.

"Well, she got to get through the tres [three] first, that's the third baby.

"It was straight mommy talk. Just sweet love.

"It was a special moment."

Ciara praised Rihanna for "rocking" her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where she cradled her baby bump while wearing a Marc Jacobs outfit.

She said: "I've got to shout her out, because she also sent me a sweet DM a few months back saying she's so proud of me.

"It's just sweet love. It's beautiful.

"It's really beautiful. And I'm proud of her, too.

"She is rocking it."

The pals have six children between them, with one on the way, and Ciara believes it is great to see her and Rihanna have still been "successful" and pursued their "dreams" as well as have babies.

She said: "What you get to see through our journeys as moms, and every woman that's doing it is you can really do it.

"You can live your life, have beautiful, precious babies and still pursue your dreams.

"Be successful."