Ciara has not ruled out having a fifth child with her husband Russell Wilson

The 39-year-old singer-and-songwriter and the 36-year-old New York Giants quarterback have four children - daughters Sienna, seven and Amora, two, as well as sons Win, four, and Future, 10, whom Ciara had with her ex-partner, rapper Future, 41.

Ciara has admitted she and Russell "love" the thought of growing their family, as Ciara adores being a mother.

She told The Guardian: "We both love the idea of our family growing, to be honest. [Wilson] always quotes the Bible; be fruitful and multiply. But I love being a mom. It’s my favourite job of all."

Ciara - who got married to Russell in a castle in Cheshire, North West England, in 2016 - adores the UK, but it is Germany that she has strong links with.

The ' 1, 2 Step' hitmaker was born in Austin, Texas, in 1985, but as her mum Jackie was in the air force at the same time her dad Carlton was in the army, she and her family set up a temporary home in East Germany where they were stationed.

Ciara went to school in Giessen, and learnt bits of the language - notably "curse words".

The R'n'B star - who described herself as a "proud military brat" - said: "I didn’t have a lot growing up, to be honest, but I had a big dream, and I was very convinced in my vision of what I saw life like for myself.

"I did have bratwurst, but I don’t like sauerkraut so much.

“I used to say German curse words, mainly scheisse."

Ciara - who won the 2010 Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals Grammy award for her and Justin Timberlake's track, 'Love Sex Magic' - is coming back to the UK on May 31 to headline South London’s pop queer festival, Mighty Hoopla.

Speaking about the festival, she said: "I know that everyone loves to come out at Mighty Hoopla.

“People want to live their best lives, be free, have fun, dance, leave happy. So that’s my goal: to make people experience all of that.”

And Ciara cannot wait to eat all sorts of British food and meet the natives while she is in the UK.

She said: "I’m obsessed with the people in the UK, the energy, the culture. I love the food.”