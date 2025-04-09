Clairo does not believe in labelling her sexuality.

Clairo came out as bisexual in 2018

The 26-year-old singer came out as bisexual in 2018, but she doesn't like being labelled as a queer artist because "people should like who they want and no one should have a problem with it".

She told Seventeen magazine: "I don’t care for labels at all. I believe people should like who they want and no one should have a problem with it.

"I’ve had a better experience with my queerness once I just shut the f*** up and let it happen to me.

"If I date a girl, I date a girl. If I date a guy, I date a guy.

"I also understand that people benefit from drawing a hard line for themselves - having a clear path is also important. It varies [from] person to person."

The 'Sexy to Someone' hitmaker - who started posting music online at age 13, and later shot to fame after going viral with her 'Pretty Girl' music video in 2017 - went on to insist that she "felt so free" once she discovered her sexuality.

Clairo - whose real name is Claire Cottrill - added: "Being queer is a huge part of who I am.

"I felt so free once I understood that I love anybody and everybody. I’ll kiss anyone."

The star - whose third record 'Charm' comes out on July 12 - wishes she could tell her younger self that there is no pressure with trying to find a label they fit into with their sexuality.

The NME Best New Act in the World 2020 award winner said: "We’ve all taken the “Am I gay?” tests.

"The coming-of-age part of it is questioning.

"I wish I could go back and tell myself I don’t need a definite answer. I can still be curious, date, and kiss who I want. I don’t have to wake up and decide who I am by a certain day.

"That was the first time in my life that I had to be okay with not having an answer."

Clairo has described being queer as a "really beautiful" thing. She added: "It’s really beautiful. It feels good to be queer."