DJ Clark Kent has died aged 57.

The musician, born Rodolfo A Franklin, worked with some of the biggest names in music including Jay Z and The Notorious B.I.G and passed away on Thursday (24.10.26) surrounded by loved ones following a three-year fight with colon cancer.

His family announced his death on Instagram, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent.

“Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio.

“Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with colon cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world.

“The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss.”

Born in New York City, influential hip-hop figure DJ Kent also worked with Kanye West and Lil Kim.

A documentary about the father-of-two’s life called ‘God’s Favourite D.J: The Story of DJ Clark Kent’ is in production and is set to include comments from Jay-Z, Questlove and DJKhaled.

Tracks worked on by Clark included Jay-Z’s ‘Brooklyn’s Finest’, the Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Sky’s the Limit’, ‘Loverboy’ by Mariah Carey and Kanye West and Lil Pump’s ‘I Love It’.

Hip-hop radio personality Angie Martinez is making her directorial debut with the documentary on Clark.

Her film will cover the last 40 years of his life and how he rose to fame.

Aside from his work in music, Clark was a sneaker enthusiast who once claimed to own 3,500 pairs of trainers.

In 2010, Nike commissioned him to design and unveil a ‘Nike Five Boroughs AF1 Low’ pack of special limited edition Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Clark also supported rising artists and discovered rapper Shyne, whom he accidentally overheard rhyming in a barbershop in 1998.

Noting the young MC’s vocal similarity to The Notorious B.I.G., the DJ steered him towards Bad Boy Records – with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs signing the performer.