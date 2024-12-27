Claudia Schiffer “feasts” all day long at Christmas.

Claudia Schiffer loves festive food

The 54-year-old supermodel – who has Casper, 21, Clementine, 19, and 14-year-old Cosima with husband Matthew Vaughn – admitted the festive period is a “time of indulgence” so she is happy to tuck into all her favourite foods throughout the holiday period.

Speaking before Christmas, she told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “We’re always at home in Suffolk for Christmas. We embrace German traditions like St. Martin and St. Nicholas. When the kids were little, St. Nicholas used to visit in person, reading from his book to see if they’d been good enough to deserve a present.

“Then on December 25, the children put out their shoes at night, hoping they’ll be filled with Christmas sweets, clementines, and nuts! Now that mine are grown, I still continue the tradition, mainly to enjoy the special German Christmas candies you can’t find in England…

“Christmas is a time of indulgence for us, with a feast that lasts from breakfast to late-night snacks. On Christmas Eve, we typically enjoy a crispy goose with gravy, potato dumplings, brussels sprouts, cauliflower cheese, and desserts like tiramisu, glazed marble cake, and Tarte Tatin.

“On the 25th, it’s turkey and ham with all the trimmings, followed by desserts such as bread-and-butter pudding or freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.”

The blonde beauty still uses the Christmas decorations from her childhood on her tree.

She said: “I also decorate the tree with carved wooden ornaments from my childhood. I grew up with real candles, lit on the Christmas tree!”

During the festive season, Claudia and Matthew like to host a number of parties for their friends and family.

She said: “I love hosting parties and the way it brings friends together. Most years we have a Christmas cocktail party, as well as an annual New Year’s Eve party for all our close friends and family. It’s always themed and a great way to end the year; everyone in their costumes, all ages coming together.

“Last year our theme was Studio 54, but my favourite is Oktoberfest. It’s hilarious seeing all my non-German friends wear Lederhosen and Dirndls. I wish I could wear a dirndl every day!”