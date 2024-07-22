Clint Eastwood’s daughter has called the death of her father’s late partner Christina Sandera a “devastating loss” for their whole family.

Clint Eastwood’s daughter has called the death of her father’s late partner Christina Sandera a ‘devastating loss’ for their whole family

The ‘Unforgiven’ actor, 94, was left devastated when his companion of 10 years last week died aged 61, and his girl Morgan Eastwood, 27, has now broken her silence to pay tribute to Christina.

She wrote over a photo from her wedding day that featured Clint and Christina, which she posted on her Instagram Story: “A devastating loss for our whole family.

“Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad (red heart emoji) you will be missed.”

Clint and Christina – as well as the Oscar-winning actor and director’s seven other children – were guests at Morgan’s wedding to Tanner Koopmans in June.

The Hollywood veteran had Morgan with his ex-wife Dina Eastwood, 59, to whom he was married from 1996 to 2014.

Clint confirmed Christina had passed away in a statement issued on Thursday (18.07.24), in which he said: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

The couple had been together since 2014 after meeting while Christina was working as a hostess at Clint’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

They made their red carpet debut at the 2015 Academy Awards and even though they lived a relatively private life, Christina was a regular plus-one with Clint to his red carpet events.

She was also very close to his large family and in 2018 joined three of his eight kids, as well as his granddaughter and first wife Margaret Johnson at the premiere of his film ‘The Mule’.

Two years later, Clint’s son Scott Eastwood, 38, said the whole clan planned to celebrate his dad’s 90thbirthday.

He added: “We’re going to do just a family thing. Very calm, very mellow.

“He doesn’t like birthdays. He’s just sort of like, ‘I don’t want to do birthdays … we’ll sneak a cake in there, definitely.

“He probably won’t like it, but we’ll put one in.”