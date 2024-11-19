Chris Martin video called Ralph Macchio to help create a music video for 'The Karate Kid'.

The new track comes from Coldplay's 10th studio album Moon Music, which topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic upon its release © Anna Lee

The 47-year-old singer heads up the rock band Coldplay and got in touch with Ralph, 63, when he decided to create a clip for the song that takes its title from the former teen star's most famous film.

Ralph said: “When Chris Martin pops up on your FaceTime asking you to help create a video to accompany what I found to be a beautifully emotional and poignant song - one inspired by a film I made over 40 years ago - there was only one answer.

"Having the opportunity to join Coldplay in Australia at one of their legendary live shows to collaborate on this music video was nothing short of a career highlight. The synergy with Chris, the band and our director Chris Candy was as pure as any I’ve experienced. I'm excited to share this with the world.”

In the video, Ralph stars as down-on-his-luck busker who gets his shot at a Coldplay stadium show.

The band - which is also made up of guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion - got in touch with Ralph after he called The Karate Kid “a beautiful track” on social media after its October release.

In 'The Karate Kid', Ralph plays teenager Daniel, who turns to martial arts after falling victim to bullying.

Following its 1984 release, the film spawned two sequels, a 1994 spin-off and a remake in 2010.

A limited edition red 7-inch featuring 'The Karate Kid' alongside Coldplay's current single, 'All My Love', is available to order on recycled vinyl.