Coldplay have been forced to reschedule the last two dates of their record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency.

The band, fronted by Chris Martin, 46, were midway through their 10-date run at the national football stadium when it was confirmed after strike action on the London Underground made it impossible for the shows to go ahead as planned.

It came after industrial action by members of the RMT union was announced, with the walkout due to take place from 5 September for seven days, meaning concerts on 7 and 8 September could not be staged.

With no Tube service available, local authorities said no event licence could be granted for the nights, leaving the group with no option but to change their plans.

A statement released by the band on social media said: “We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run.

“Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September.

“To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule.”

The band also confirmed the concert due to take place on 7 September will move forward to 6 September, while the 8 September performance will now be staged on 12 September.

Coldplay added: “We’re very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes.”

Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Fans unable to attend have until midday on 2 September to request a refund through their original point of purchase.

Any returned tickets will be released on general sale at 11am on 3 September via Ticketmaster.

The band said their previously scheduled shows on 30 and 31 August, as well as 3 and 4 September, would proceed as planned.

Coldplay’s Wembley run will see the group become the first act to play 10 shows at the stadium in a single year – surpassing the previous record of eight, jointly held by Taylor Swift and Take That.

As part of the Music of the Spheres world tour, Coldplay’s concerts have included performances of Paradise, Trouble and We Pray.

The band have pledged to donate 10 percent of proceeds from the Wembley dates to the Music Venue Trust, supporting grassroots venues and emerging UK artists.

The Wembley shows are powered entirely by renewable energy, with no generators in use.

Electricity is supplied to the grid from Higher Power Farm, Coldplay’s new renewable energy and ecosystem restoration project in the west of England.

Formed in the late 1990s, the group have since achieved two UK number one singles and 10 UK number one albums.