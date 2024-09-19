Colin Farrell will watch the likes of 'Breaking Bad' and 'The Sopranos' when he "grows up".

Colin Farrell has never watched Breaking Bad

The 48-year-old actor is flattered by comparisons between his new HBO series 'The Penguin' - in which he reprises his 'The Batman' role as the titular villain aka Oswald 'Oz' Cobb - and the groundbreaking dramas but admitted he's barely watched any episodes of the award-winning shows.

Speaking to reporters at the New York City premiere of 'The Penguin', he said: “I've only seen two episodes. I have 'Sopranos', I have 'Breaking Bad' and someday when I grow up, I have 'The Wire' to catch up on, which are the three I think of when I think of extraordinary television.

“That, kind of, in their time, changed the face of television and opened up possibilities for other shows.

“So what do I think of when I hear about those comparisons? Nothing but compliments.

"You know, they're revered and deeply loved shows by so many people. So that's — they're cool comparisons. I think there are worse ones you could make."

Colin spent three hours in the make-up chair every morning to transform into the character and he found it "very powerful" to see a whole new version of himself.

He said: “Do you ever see cats looking at themselves in the mirror? How they recoil and they just don't know [it's them]? It was strange.

“It's not like I ever fully lost sense of myself, but it was a very powerful thing to know yourself a certain way for 45 years and to see a reflection. And it also kind of made me aware of how much I identified with how I look.

“It was really, really powerful. It was something very powerful and very kind of hypnotic to the experience."