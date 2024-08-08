Colin Jost has left the Olympic Games in Tahiti because of injury and illness.

The 42-year-old comedian has been working as NBC's Olympics Surfing Correspondent during the Games, but Colin has been forced to quit his role, after sustaining a foot injury, and then suffering a staph infection and an ear infection.

A rep for NBC told USA Today: "Colin stayed longer than originally planned. The competition ran long due to weather. He had a great time, and everyone was thrilled with his coverage from Tahiti."

Colin - who is married to movie star Scarlett Johansson - previously revealed via social media that he'd injured his toes whilst covering the Olympics Games.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star sustained a painful injury while walking barefoot around a reef in Tahiti.

Alongside a snap of his bandaged toes, Colin wrote on Instagram: "You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes."

The TV star - who loves to surf in his spare time - subsequently joked: "This might ruin my WikiFeet score but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surfing Olympics and the reef was excited to greet me."

Colin later revealed that he'd suffered an ear infection, explaining that it was the latest problem to add to his "growing list of ailments".

The comedy star quipped: "My new goal by the time I leave here is to have as many infections as there are Olympic events."

Despite this, Colin insisted that in spite of his health troubles, he was actually enjoying himself on the island.

He quipped: "Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated (sic)"