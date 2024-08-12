Colin Jost is feeling "fine" after suffering from injury and illness at the Olympic Games.

The 42-year-old comedian worked as NBC's Olympics Surfing Correspondent during the Games, and although he was forced to quit the role prematurely after suffering injury and illness, Colin is now feeling perfectly fine.

In an Instagram video, Colin said: "‘Dude, are you OK?’ That’s the number one text message I’ve received in the last 48 hours. Usually followed by, ‘Heard your foot fell off'. Well, I’m actually fine, and despite what big media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn’t ‘sent home’ from the Olympics. NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here to the island of Malta.

"Now, Malta doesn’t have many Olympians competing this year, but it does have thousands of 15-year-old British kids competing to see who can black out the fastest - and somehow they’re all winning.

"It also has this casino behind me where I’ve blown the hundreds of dollars I earned as a surfing correspondent.

"But the real reason I’m in Malta, of course, is because it was the site of ten separate bubonic plague outbreaks, so they thought I would fit right in."

Colin was forced to quit his role with NBC, after sustaining a foot injury, and then suffering a staph infection and an ear infection.

The comedian - who is married to movie star Scarlett Johansson - was based in Tahiti during the Games, but injury and illness meant that he left the role prematurely.

A rep for NBC recently told USA Today: "Colin stayed longer than originally planned. The competition ran long due to weather. He had a great time, and everyone was thrilled with his coverage from Tahiti."