Colin Jost has injured his toes whilst covering the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Colin Jost was reporting on the surfing when he got injured on reef

The 'Saturday Night Live' writer is in Tahiti filming the surfing competitions and sustained the injury due to being barefoot around a reef.

Alongside a snap of his bandaged toes, he wrote on Instagram: "You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes."

He had quipped about his bloodied foot: "This might ruin my WikiFeet score but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surfing Olympics and the reef was excited to greet me."

The TV star - who loves to surf and was saved by the late Jimmy Buffet after he was pinned against rocks by his surfboard leash in 2014 - was wearing an NBC Olympics blazer at the time.

Meanwhile, Colin recently admitted he fell for Scarlett Johannsson because she is a "great mom".

The scribe - who married the 39-year-old 'Fly Me To the Moon' actress in 2020 after three years of dating - confessed it was "weird" getting to "preview" his future wife as a parent before they had their son Cosmo, now two, because he had seen how she cares for her daughter Rose, nine, who she has with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

He told the New York Times newspaper: “I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mom. I’ve known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was two. It’s weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom.”

Meanwhile, Scarlett admitted one of the reasons why she was attracted to 42-year-old Colin is that, unlike other relationships she has been in, he wasn't intimidated by her huge success and they are not competitive with one another.

She said: “It’s hard for me to imagine that that wouldn’t be an incredibly attractive quality."