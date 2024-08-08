Colman Domingo is thrilled 'Euphoria' has made him a heartthrob in his 50s.

The 54-year-old actor - who has been married to Raúl Domingo since 2014 - portrays Ali, Rue's sponsor, on the HBO drama series and he finds the fan response to his character "incredible", because while some of them see him as an older mentor figure, he joked he's delighted he's a pin-up to some too.

Colman told SiriusXM's 'The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw': "It’s really kind of incredible. They’re like, 'Oh my god, Ali!'

"And usually what’s so sweet, they look at me and they want me to be their big brother, their father figure, their counsellor or something...

"I was literally driving down the 405 in LA and a group of young girls kept looking at me and my husband was like, 'Those girls are looking at you. Is something wrong?' 'I don’t know,' but they kept looking and then eventually, I waved, and then I literally heard [screams].

"So I’m a 54-year-old heartthrob as well.

"It’s happened. I never knew it would happen, but it’s happened at the ripe old age of 54. Listen, as long as it happened at some point in my life, right?"

The 'Rustin' star previously admitted he used to be "insecure about everything" but has grown to embrace the things he disliked about himself and thinks that has made him "more beautiful".

He told America's Vanity Fair magazine: "I was insecure about everything—I don’t think even about being queer. I was insecure about being tall, my nose, my body—I was very skinny. At some point you make agreements and you’re like, Well, this is mine. I guess if I don’t love it, nobody else will.

"And so I started to take steps to love it and understand what I’m working with. And I think that that’s where you find all that inner light and inner beauty. And then I think you become, I guess, more beautiful."