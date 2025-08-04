Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown: Surrogacy is a 'really weird mix of miracle and capitalism'

Colton Underwood and his husband Jordan C. Brown say their surrogacy journey was a “really weird mix of miracle and capitalism”.

The reality TV star and his political strategist husband welcomed son Bishop via gestational surrogate 11 months ago and Jordan admitted the experience was complicated.

Speaking on the Two Parents and Pod podcast, Jordan said: “It’s interesting because, I always say, it’s this really weird mix of miracle and capitalism. It’s a miracle, like, bringing new life into the world but also there’s a ton … of contracts and legal stuff.

“When you arrive [at the hospital], you’re handing the hospital a court order from a judge that’s, like, ‘The baby that’s born out of this person between this day and this day belongs to these other people’. We would have had the right to be, like, baby comes out and goes to us.”

The pair used a separate egg donor to have their baby but still asked the gestational carrier to do skin-to-skin contact with Bishop when he was born.

Colton, 33, said: “We had a birth plan that [Jordan] sweetly printed out so that every single nurse had a copy of. [It explained] what we were doing, what our preferences were and how we wanted to do it.”

“One thing that we checked with [our surrogate] is we wanted her to have skin-to-skin with him right away.”

Jordan added: “She was all he knew for the whole pregnancy. I mean, we would send voice notes that she would play to her belly, and when we would [visit] her, we would get in there.

“We wanted to do what felt right. We had our own room that was right next door to hers, and it was really cool and really nice. We got very lucky to have a really beautiful, fast [and] uncomplicated birth.”