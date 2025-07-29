Lindsay Lohan's son thought she had got trapped inside their television.

The 39-year-old actress - who has two-year-old Luai with husband Bader Shammas - is "kind of scared" about how to handle life in the spotlight with her toddler now that he is becoming "more aware" of her fame, even though seeing her interviewed on TV left him baffled.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (28.07.25), she said: "Actually, this morning, he was with my in-laws and my husband and I were doing Good Morning America, and he was like, 'Mommy, come out! Mommy!'

"He thought I was stuck in the TV.

"So now I'm like, now that he's getting older and more aware, I'm kind of scared. I don't want him...to get confused."

Jimmy stepped in to reassure Luai that the Freakier Friday actress was OK on his show.

He waved at the camera and said: "Mommy's fine, Mommy's safe, Mommy says, 'Hi!' We're good, we're happy, everything's great."

When it comes to showing her work to her son, Lindsay has one particular movie in mind.

She said: "Herbie: Fully Loaded, because it's cars and fun."

Lindsay recently admitted little Luai has already started "mocking" her.

She told E! News: "I have this thing, where I'm like, 'Luai, don't do that.'

"And this morning before I was going to say it, he's like, 'Don't do that, Luai,' and looked at me and I was like, 'Oh my god, he's mocking me.'"

Lindsay still has over a decade to go until she has to deal with the teenage rebellion years like Jamie Lee Curtis' character did in the original Freaky Friday film.

She added: "I'm not in that position with my son yet. He's still a toddler. [But] he runs! Fast, out of the house. He's like, 'Outside!' Gone."

In March 2024, Lindsay reflected on the way her mindset has changed since becoming a mother for the first time.

She explained to E! News at the time: "I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me.

"It's a learning process — I'm having a different go at it, figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."