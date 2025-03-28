Chelsea Handler is "not interested" in having children.

Chelsea Handler isn't interested in having children

The 50-year-old comedy star has chosen not to have any kids - but Chelsea has stressed that she doesn't "hate kids" either.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the host asked Chelsea: "Are friends really telling you ... I mean, at this point in your life, are they still telling you, you should have kids?"

Chelsea then replied: "Well, I mean, I’m 50 now, so obviously, that ship has sailed. And if you don’t get that, then you’ve got bigger problems."

Jimmy, 57, subsequently suggested that Chelsea could still adopt a child.

But the 'Chelsea Lately' star dismissed the idea, insisting that it's a simply lifestyle choice for her.

She said: "I think, you know, another misconception about not having your own children is that people think I hate kids. I don’t hate kids, I just don’t want one. It’s just like, I don’t want spaghetti bolognese - I’m not interested, you know?"

Chelsea recently admitted that she feels "so proud" of herself for never getting married or having children.

The stand-up star - who has previously dated the likes of 50 Cent and Jo Koy - insisted that she has no regrets about her life choices.

She told the LA Times newspaper: "I’m so proud of myself for never falling into getting married or having a baby when I know those things aren’t natural to who I am.

"I am valuable without a husband. I’m a queen with or without a husband, and so are all women. I firmly believe that."

Chelsea celebrated her 50th birthday in February by posting a photo of herself wearing a bikini on some ski slopes.

And the Netflix star insisted that she doesn't have any regrets about her social media post.

She said: "Looking back was very meaningful to me because I realised [that] I wasn’t cultivated, I didn’t become this woman — I was born this way. Even when I was a little girl, I could not wait to be a woman and live this life. I was like, ‘Get me out of this body and let’s get this party started.’ I wanted my own house, I wanted my own staff, I wanted to live in a big and loud and brave way."