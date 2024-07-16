Common is open to marrying Jennifer Hudson.

Common is smitten with Jennifer Hudson

The 52-year-old rapper admitted his relationship with the 'Dreamgirls' star is different to his previous romances and they have a particularly special "connection" both spiritually and because they were both raised in Chicago.

Speaking on 'The Breakfast Club', he said: "If I'm going to get married, it's to her.

"This is definitely—with all due respect to all the women I've dated 'cause it's all love—but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship.

"When you're with somebody who's from where you're from, it's a different kind of connection, too. "

The 'Invocation' hitmaker has been romantically linked with Jennifer since July 2022 but they didn't confirm their romance until he appeared on the 42-year-old star's eponymous talk show in January.

Common - who has 27-year-old Omoye with ex-partner Kim Jones - said on the show: "I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life.

She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented.

"I set my standard kind of high.

"She had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. She had to get her own talk show.

"This relationship is a happy place for me.

"For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

This isn't the first time the 'Selma' actor has admitted Jennifer - who has David, 14, with former fiance David Otunga - has opened him up to the idea of getting married.

He told 'Today' earlier this year: "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type.

"I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."