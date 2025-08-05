Conor Maynard’s girlfriend called an ambulance after he was left “screaming in pain”.

Conor Maynard rushed to hospital

The 32-year-old singer suffered a bulging disc between his L5-S1 – which occurs when the soft area of the disc between the 5th lumbar vertebra and the 1st sacral vertebra pushes outward, potentially compressing nearby nerves – and his worried partner Kitty Bertrand called paramedics when he suddenly “turned white”.

Conor shared in a lengthy Instagram post: “So I thought I’d explain why I’ve been pretty quiet over the last few months, and why I released one song in May and then seemingly disappeared when the original plan was to post a string of songs for you guys.

“I posted earlier this year that I was experiencing issues with my back, and it has been quite the journey. I received so many responses from so many of you, which I’m so grateful for, but something it made me realise is that different things work for different people, so please take that into account when you read my experience as it doesn’t necessarily mean it would be the same for you if you found yourself having issues with your back.

“I tried going to a chiropractor for around 3-4 weeks; however it didn’t feel like my condition was improving so I ended up getting Epidural Steroid injections at a half dose because I was nervous of the potential side effects of the steroid. This was around 2 weeks ago. Some days it felt a bit better but then some days it just felt the same.

“Then, over this weekend just gone, I had a random coughing fit and it sent the most intense pain to the problem area and down my right leg. It completely made my legs buckle but luckily I was standing next to my sofa so I had something soft to fall onto lol. I couldn’t find a single position that brought me any comfort and it was literally making me scream out loud in pain (it was very embarrassing).”

Things got serious when he “lost all the colour” in his face and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Conor wrote: “Then I lost all the colour in my face which made my girlfriend panic so we called an ambulance and I was taken to hospital.

"The annoying thing about this kind of injury is that there isn't much that can be done immediately other than try to manage the pain and then make more long term recovery attempts.

“Right now it's looking like surgery is the only option but obviously that's kind of scary."

And, Conor revealed the injury has had a dramatic effect on his career.

He said: “It really has affected by life in so many ways. Filming music content is nearly impossible as I can't lift or move any of my lights, even holding a camera up is too heavy.

“Hoping I'm back to fighting fit asap and doing the things I love, releasing music for all of you as soon as I can."