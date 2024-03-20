Conor McGregor made some life-long friendships on the set of 'Road House'.

Conor McGregor relished shooting the new movie

The 35-year-old mixed martial artist makes his film debut in 'Road House' - which is a re-imagining of the 1989 film of the same name - and Conor admits that he relished his time on set.

The UFC star - who appears alongside the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior in the movie - told 'Extra': "They were all really good with me, and they were just so welcoming and friendly. I've made friends for life here."

Conor particularly enjoyed working with Jake, describing the Hollywood star as a "consummate professional".

Conor revealed how he helped Jake with some of his fight scenes in the film.

He said: "I was there on set for him. If he has like a five-shot combination, maybe shot number three and shot number six might be a little bit novice or a little bit not so crisp.

"I would just kind of keep on top of it and guide him how to torque his body and get the most realism out of it and the most ferocity out of it."

Despite this, Conor acknowledged that Jake, 43, already had some impressive combat skills, having previously starred as a boxer in 'Southpaw', the 2015 drama film.

The sports star said: "Jake has a jab. He knows how to throw a back hand, the lead hook, has his uppercuts."

Conor also suggested that the 'Road House' fight scenes are better than anything that's been seen on-screen before.

He explained: "I’ve never seen fight scenes like this and I’ve never seen impact like this. The impact was very, very different. That’s a testament to Garrett Warren and Steve Brown who came up with this four-pass formula, which makes it like you’re hitting the person."