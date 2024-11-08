Snoop Dogg's daughter was "scared" when she suffered a stroke.

Snoop Dogg and daughter Cori

Cori Broadus - who suffers from autoimmune condition lupus - was hospitalised in January this year after suffering a health scare and she's recalled questioning why her health was in such "decline" while busy planning her wedding to Wayne Deuce.

In a clip from upcoming three-part E! series 'Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story', she reflected: "My health was declining.

"Doctor comes in, 'Cori, you had a stroke.' I'm hurting, I'm scared. Why is this happening to me?"

The trailer also showed the 25-year-old bride-to-be and her partner stressed from trying to plan a wedding for 750 guests, with Cori's desire for $10,000 shoes, a helicopter and a performance from Justin Bieber leading to conflict.

Cori noted: "I'm a princess, so the princess gotta do it big."

But she later said in the trailer: "Me and Wayne are in some deep trouble."

And during a clip from a couple's therapy session, Wayne ominously says: "There's no point in talking. Should I even get married?"

Cori spent a week in hospital after suffering a stroke at 'The Underdoggs' premiere, and kept her followers regularly updated.

Alongside a photo of herself in her hospital bed, Cori wrote on Instagram at the time: "I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me. (sic)"

Days later, she announced her kidneys were already "improving so much".

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "God is working overtime you hear me! My kidneys were doing terrible ... doctors came in this AM and said they are improving so much (sic)"

And then she was relieved to learn a CT scan of her chest had come back "normal" so she would be allowed to leave hospital.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "I can prolly cry. Omgggg thank you thank you for the continuous prayers, love etc.(sic)"