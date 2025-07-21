Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has reportedly died aged 54.

The actor, born in New Jersey, became a household name playing the only son of Bill Cosby’s Dr Heathcliff ‘Cliff’ Huxtable in the iconic sitcom, which aired from 1984 to 1992 and was hailed groundbreaking as it blasted away racial stereotypes by spotlighted an upper-class African American family.

Sources shared news of Warner’s death on Monday (21.07.25) with People and TMZ, with the latter outlet reporting the cause of death as accidental drowning.

The actor said in 2023 while reflecting on the lasting impact of the sitcom that made him a household name: “I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of.”

In the same 2023 interview with People, Warner acknowledged the complex legacy of the show following star Bill Cosby’s controversial prison release in 2021 at the age of 83.

He said: “Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, black culture – but also American culture.”

Michael’s career extended well beyond The Cosby Show.

He also starred as Malcolm McGee in the UPN sitcom Malcolm and Eddie from 1996 to 2000 opposite Eddie Griffin.

And he led BET’s Reed Between the Lines from 2011 to 2015 as Dr Alex Reed.

His varied television roles also included appearances on Sons of Anarchy, Jeremiah, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Community.

Michael lent his voice as the Producer on the children’s educational series The Magic School Bus.

Before his breakout role, the actor attended a performing arts school in New York City.

His casting as Theo on The Cosby Show was personally chosen by Bill Cosby, setting him on a path to stardom that left an indelible mark on television history.