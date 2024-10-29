Courteney Cox has paid tribute to Matthew Perry on the first anniversary of his death.

Courteney Cox pays tribute to Matthew Perry one year after his death

The 'Friends' actor passed away from the acute effects of ketamine in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on 28 October 2023, and on Monday (28.10.24), his 60-year-old co-star took to Instagram to remember her beloved friend.

Courteney shared an old picture of the pair smiling at each other, along with a group portrait of the rest of the 'Friends' cast, which includes Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

As well as tagging the Matthew Perry Foundation - which aims to support those suffering with addiction - Courteney captioned the post: "Missing you today and always" along with a heart emoji.

Shortly after the 54-year-old actor passed away in 2023, Courteney shared a heartfelt tribute, expressing how "he was funny and he was kind".

She said on Instagram: "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.

"He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Fellow cast mate Jennifer Anniston also shared a tribute on Monday (28.10.24) to mark the first anniversary of Matthew's death.

The 'Just Go With It' star also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation in a post on Instagram and captioned it with: "1 year" along with bandaged heart and dove emojis.