Courtney Henggeler is quitting acting after "20 plus years of fighting the good fight".

The 'Cobra Kai' actress has tired of the "hustle" and the "grind" of trying to secure work after years of small roles in the likes of 'Jane the Virgin', 'Working Class', 'Bones', 'Mom', 'NCIS', and 'The Big Bang Theory' and learning to "survive off the crumbs".

She wrote in a lengthy post on her Substack account: "After 20 plus years of fighting the good fight in the acting business, I hung up my gloves on Friday.

"I called my agents and told them I was tapping out. I no longer wanted to be a cog in the wheel of the machine. When prompted to know what I did want to do, I simply replied “I want to be the machine”

"All I’ve ever known in my professional life was acting. But not even the art or craft of acting. All I’ve truly ever knew was the hustle. The hustle, the grind, sprinkled occassionally with the odd acting job. Perhaps a line or two to TV’s Dr. House - “Sorry” (that’s it. That was my line. Genius)

"Nailed it.

"Or a recurring guest-star that never seemed to recur….

"Whatever the opposite of nailing it is.

"And when all was said and done (or mimed. Sometimes, you gotta mime) it was back to the grind. Back to the wheel. Back to the machine.

"We survived off the crumbs. We filled our cup with the possibility; our mugs with delusion. Our plates were empty, but a golden goose hung over our heads. Today might be the day. Today might be the day I reach the golden goose.(sic)".

After playing Amanda LaRusso in all six seasons of 'Cobra Kai', Courtney noted she was deemed "one of the lucky ones" but she has been thinking about "walking away" from her career for a long time.

She wrote: "And I’m considered one of the lucky ones. I was on a series. A successful series. I made money. My face was on the billboards I longed for 20 plus years. I was directed by George Clooney for godsakes. This by all definitions is the golden goose...

"For years I silenced the voice in my head, begging me to walk away. The voice, the constant gnawing. Not because of the acting itself. But because of the gauntlet I had to run to reach the acting. What once felt necessary, something I willingly participated, even celebrated, became stifling."