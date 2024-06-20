Courtney Stodden has got engaged just days after flushing her ex-fiancé's engagement ring down the toilet.

Courtney Stodden has got engaged for a third time

The 29-year-old star - who split from her ex Chris Sheng last summer and was previously married to Doug Hutchinson, 64 - has been in a relationship with Emmy Award-winning producer Jared Safier since last year after they met on a film set in August.

As reported by TMZ, the couple are now engaged, and he proposed with a 5-carat, radiant-cut VVS ring.

Jared proposed last Tuesday (11.06.24) at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, which is the same one featured in YEAR classic 'Pretty Woman', where they visited earlier this year.

Courtney - who is non-binary and uses she/they pronouns - actually spotted the specific ring at the time, and months later he gave her the new diamond at the hotel's THE Blvd Restaurant and Bar.

A source told the outlet that the couple are "not diving into wedding planning", and will instead spend time "just basking in the glow of their engagement".

Courtney was recently seen flushing the $500,000 diamond engagement ring - the one she received from Chris - down the toilet during a spring clean.

After Chris proposed, she said the ring made her "gag" with its beauty.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, she wrote at the time: "I said yes ... OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful [sic]."

In a post which has also since been deleted, Chris said: "We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime.

"For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love."

The couple's split was confirmed last July.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Courtney is now a single woman. She is looking forward to telling her story."

Courtney married Doug Hutchison in 2011, when the reality star was just 16 and he was 51, but she filed for divorce seven years later.