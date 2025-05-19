Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett's relationship is founded on "mutual respect".

The 65-year-old actor has been married to Angela, 66, since 1997, and he's revealed the secret to their happy marriage.

Speaking to People, Courtney explained: "It’s really about when my wife is happy, the land is happy. So I just try to [go], ‘Does this work for you, baby?’ It doesn't work … we're not doing that. And I think it's the mutual respect."

The loved-up couple always make sure to communicate their feelings about any bid decisions.

The actor - who first met Angela at Yale's drama school in the early 80s - said: "You gotta talk about [it] and figure out which way … [you] want to go."

Angela previously claimed that finding the "right" person is the key to wedded bliss.

The actress - who has been married to Courtney for almost three decades - feels that celebrity couples need to be "looking in the same direction".

Speaking to People, she explained: "Staying together so long, whether in the industry or not, I think the important thing is that you gotta marry the right person. Make sure you're both looking in the same direction, basically."

The 'What's Love Got to Do with It' star added that couples should both recognise and respect each other's individual wishes.

Angela - who has 19-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater with Courtney - explained: "You're not clones of each other, but you have similar or closest similar belief systems and, you know, pleasant personalities. Because we all have strengths, strengths and weaknesses, and we want to support one another.

"But I think also recognising that we are each individuals, we have our individual dreams and desires and hopes and ways of doing things."

Meanwhile, Angela previously revealed that she'll support her kids if they follow her into the movie business.

The film star will always support her children, irrespective of what they do in their careers.

She told People: "They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don't get any clues to that right now. It's a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them."