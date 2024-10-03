Courtney B. Vance has praised Travis Kelce's "very wonderful" performance in 'Grotesquerie'.

Courtney B. Vance says Travis Kelce was a 'nice choice' in Grotesquerie

The 34-year-old NFL star has made his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series and his co-star and Emmy award-winning actor Courtney B.Vance has said what a "nice choice" the sportsman was for his role as Ed Laclan.

Courtney told People magazine :"It just lets you know the power of Ryan Murphy.

"[He] just made a phone call and said, 'Come on down.'"

When speaking about what Travis - who is dating Taylor Swift - was like to work with on set, Courtney explained how ready he was every day while filming and praised the first-time actor for not being afraid to ask for help if he needed it.

He added: "He was very wonderful. [It was] not a surprise, he was just prepared. He was just good. And if he needed some help, he was open."

The 'Heist 88' star also shared how Travis had joked to him that he could return the favour of Courtney helping him by going to the football field.

Courtney quipped that his response was: "'I don't know. Kelce, I thank you for the invitation. Let's just get these lines down, okay?' "

He jokingly added: "I turned him down. I just had a little too much to do that day. Whatever. Taylor Swift, whatever."

Niecy Nash Betts also had high praise for working with Travis on 'Grotesquerie' and remarked on how professional he was.

She told People: "Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable. 'Tell me what I don't know. Tell me what your thought is on this.'

"I love that he didn't come in trying to act like, 'I know everything and I know it all.'

"Fans are going to find him very charming in this role."