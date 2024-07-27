Joss Stone gets her "best ideas" for music at 1am.

Joss Stone works on music early in the morning as it's when she comes up with her best ideas

The 'Right To Be Wrong' singer - who has Violet, three, and Shackleton, 21 months, has revealed she is usually up in the early hours being "creative".

Asked if she and her husband Cody DaLuz schedule in quality time together, she told heat magazine: "We often just find ourselves flaked on the sofa, after Violet has finally gone to sleep which takes until 9pm some nights. And then by 9.30pm Cody has fallen asleep. But I'm usually up until 1am. That's my creative time, where I find that I come up with my best ideas for my music."

Joss admits she struggles to split time between her children and her music career.

Asked if it's hard to balance family time with her music, she replied: "It can be. It's a constant juggling act.

"I don't have much free time these days and any time I do have is spent with the kids. I go from recording music to singing Baby Shark!

"But being a mum is the best thing, I love kids.

They're so full of love and light."

The pop star admits the key to their happy marriage is they both listen to each other, whereas a lot of people in her life think she is "a bit of a ditz".

She explained: "He listens to me. I don't have many people in my life who just naturally listen to me. They all think I'm a bit of a ditz and I find that really frustrating.

"And I've listened to what he wants and I give it to him, too. You can talk to somebody until you're blue in the face and tell

them what you want, and if they're not really listening and if they don't care enough to do it, it's not going to work."