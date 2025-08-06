Cressida Bonas' experience of motherhood has been "really beautiful".

Cressida Bonas loves the challenge of motherhood

The 36-year-old actress - who has Wilber, two, and Delphina, who was born in June, with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley - has revealed that she has developed a "visceral" love for her children.

She told Country and Town House magazine: "You hear so many different stories and it’s just been really beautiful, and really quite emotional as well.

"The love I feel for my son is a love that I wouldn’t even be able to describe because at times it feels so visceral, but it’s also very challenging."

Despite this, Cressida admits that her experience of motherhood hasn't matched her initial expectations.

The actress - who previously dated Prince Harry - said: "When it comes to motherhood, I had this image of a woman sitting under a tree with a peaceful baby wrapped in a blanket in the sun, looking all glowy. But it’s just not that, is it? You have sick down your top, it’s in your hair, and your child is screaming."

Cressida gave her daughter the middle name Pandora in honour of Pandora Cooper-Key, her half-sister who died of cancer in July 2024. And the actress has explained how she managed to navigate her heartbreak while fulfilling her responsibilities as a mum.

She said: "I had no choice but to be present with my son instead of being in that place of grief.

"And I realised that all children really want from you is not to be perfect, but to be present with them in the moment."

In January, Cressida revealed that she was "well into [her] second pregnancy".

The actress told The Spectator magazine at the time: "Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer. It is incredible that a tiny cluster of frozen cells, already a life, can survive, suspended in time for years. The science behind the process continues to amaze me."

Cressida also revealed how her second pregnancy differed from her first.

She shared: "This second pregnancy is very different from the first, partly because I’ve been battling morning sickness. I’ve never had it before and now feel like I’ve been swaying on a boat for months."