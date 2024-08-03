Cressida Bonas' sister has died.

Cressida Bonas' sister dead at 51

Pandora Cooper-Key, 51 - who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in March - has passed away after two decades suffering with different cancers.

Pandora and Cressida, 35, share the same mother Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon, 77, while aristocrat Esmond Cooper-Key was Pandora's father.

Her death notice in The Times newspaper called Pandora a "beloved daughter", "adored mother", "much-loved sister and "devoted aunt".

Sarcoma UK, a charity she supported, said on a fundraising page: "She was a beautiful spirit and an inspiration to so many."

Kerry Reeves-Kneip, Director of Communications at Sarcoma UK, added: "Her openness about her journey helped raise crucial awareness about sarcoma and the challenges faced by patients. Pandora's legacy extends far beyond her fundraising efforts; she touched countless lives with her warmth and resilience.

"On behalf of everyone at Sarcoma UK, I extend our deepest condolences to Pandora's family, including her mother, Lady Mary, her sister, Cressida Bonas, her two sons, and all who loved her. We are immensely grateful for the difference Pandora made to our organisation and to others affected by sarcoma. We at Sarcoma UK will honour her by continuing our mission with renewed determination. Pandora's kindness, courage, and indomitable spirit will forever remain in our hearts."

Pandor was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000 at the age of 26 and previously praised her family for being incredibly supportive throughout her cancer journey.

She told the Daily Mail's Femail: "It hasn't been easy. It's been so painful at times and so traumatic me and for my family. My mum keeps saying I should write a book, maybe one day.

"My family has been very supportive. We're like rocks to each other. I'd feel lost without [them].

"My mum is amazing. She's a proper queen bee to all of us and my relationship with my sisters and my brother [Jacobi Anstruther, Georgiana Anstruther, Isabella Branson and Cressida] is just... we'd do anything for each other.

"We tease each other a lot, but we really love each other.

"I can't imagine not having such a lovely family, I don't know how people cope. It's been really nice for me to have them all and honestly, they did not leave me alone."