Brandon Routh "cried no less than three times" during Superman.

Brandon Routh 'cried no less than three times' in Superman

The 45-year-old actor – who played the Man of Steel in 2006's Superman Returns – showered Superman star David Corenswet, 32, with praise after he watched the DC comic book movie, and said he was "fantastic" in the iconic role.

Speaking with Variety about Superman, Routh said: "It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. I think David is fantastic. I cried no less than three times.

"I see this in a different way. I come at it from a different perspective. I really got into it as I’m watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment.

"And then all of the family stuff for me really hit. It’s a big movie. There’s a lot in there. I have to go see it again."

Looking to the future of the DC Universe (DCU), The Rookie star said he was "really excited" to see what was next for the studio.

He said: "I really am excited for the potential for the DC Universe. A successful launch with this is just good for everybody who wants more of what DC has to offer.

"There are a lot of great properties that can be explored."

Superman – which was directed by James Gunn – follows Clark Kent (Corenswet) as he balances his human and Kryptonian lives, all while Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) does everything in his power to bring the Man of Steel down.

Recently, Corenswet revealed he had exchanged letters with former Superman actors Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin – though neither wanted to give him any "tips" about playing the hero.

He told Heart: "I had the pleasure of exchanging letters with two previous Supermans, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin. Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, 'I’m not gonna try to give you any tips.'

"And I think that’s a very Superman thing - Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be."

Although they didn't give him any advice, the Superman actors did send The Twisters star some words of encouragement.

Corenswet continued: "They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of, you know, have fun with it, which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too.

"They were very encouraging and we had a lovely exchange."