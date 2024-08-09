Bunnie XO "cried for three days" when doctors told her she had a brain aneurysm.

The 44-year-old beauty - who is married to Jelly Roll - has opened up about her recent "death scare", when she sought medical advice after struggling with headaches, and was horrified to initially receive the news she'd feared most, only to be told she was fine a few days later.

Speaking on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, she said: “My mom had an aneurysm, and it ruptured. And she almost died.”

“I've been getting MRIs done on my head since I was a f****** teenager.

“I might have accidentally manifested it because I had a panic attack."

The former OnlyFans star - whose real name is Alyssa DeFord - contacted her doctor at 2am to request an MRI in the hope of getting to the bottom of her headaches.

And when the results came in, Bunnie found "one of [her] biggest fears coming to fruition".

She was told: "They think they might have found an aneurysm on your carotid artery.”

She added: “I'm in a higher percentile of rupturing because my mom had one.

“There was just so many things that went through my mind. And I instantly just hit my knees and started praying. I bawled my eyes out. I cried so hard, I pulled a muscle in my neck. I cried for three days.

“And I can't sleep. I haven't slept. I'm sweating so bad. I have diarrhea. I'm just, like, so freaked out and stressed out."

Bunnie then went for another scan and was told there was a "two-millimetre aneurysm on [the] carotid artery", but she later received good news from a neurologist.

She said: “He said, ‘I wish you had an aneurysm so I could fix your headaches.’ And I was just like, ’Hey, homie. Slow your roll.’ I was like, ‘I'm good.’ “

A vascular surgeon then told her: “There is nothing wrong with you. I'm clearing you."

She added: "He said, ‘It's a blood vessel that matches on the other side of your carotid artery on the other end.’ And he said, ‘This was just one of these things where I get to deliver good news.’ He said, ‘If you wanna go play tackle football, you can.’ "

The "dramatic" week has given the model a new appreciation for her life and her loved ones.

She concluded: "So that was how the last, you know, eight days of my life have been, guys. And I just wanna tell you that it made me appreciate life so much. And, like, I know it sounds dramatic, but … it just really made me realise that, like, none of this s*** f****** matters, man.

“Family and the people that you love and the people that you surround yourself with every day is all that matters, dude.

“I snuggled up so much to my husband these past few days."