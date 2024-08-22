Cristiano Ronaldo has reached one million YouTube followers in record-breaking time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his own YouTube channel

The 39-year-old soccer icon launched his official YouTube channel on Wednesday (21.08.24), and he crossed the one million subscriber landmark within the first 90 minutes.

Ronaldo actually teased the launch of his channel on his other social media platforms.

The soccer legend - who has more than 112 million followers on X - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "The wait is over [eyes emoji] My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey: https://www.youtube.com/@cristiano (sic)"

Ronaldo is already the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, with more than 600 million followers, and he's now got more than 15 million followers on YouTube.

On the channel, Ronaldo discusses his record-breaking sporting career, as well as his relationship with model Georgina Rodríguez.

Ronaldo and Georgina began dating in 2016 - but the 30-year-old beauty previously revealed that she ended their relationship after her father suffered a stroke.

The former Gucci sales assistant had been on a string of dates with the soccer star when her dad Jorge was hospitalised in 2016, so she pulled back from their burgeoning romance because she felt too "sad" to prioritise her personal life.

Speaking on her Netflix series, 'I Am Georgina', Cristiano said of their romance: "It wasn't sudden. It took a bit, perhaps a couple of months, because during that time we kind of stopped seeing each other."

Georgina - whose father died in 2019 - then explained: "Cristiano had a lot of games, the thing with my father also happened then.

"For a bit I was a little absent, well I was sad ... and one day we ran into each other at another event and he asked me for dinner I thought, 'Finally, my chance has come.'"