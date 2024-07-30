Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted he's already married.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo began dating in 2016

The 39-year-old soccer star referred to Georgina Rodríguez - his long-time partner - as his "wife" in a new promotional video for the fitness brand Whoop.

During a tour of his home gym, Ronaldo - who now plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia - said: "Most important thing is, it’s not what you do, it’s you have to do. When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home.

"I can push her and she can push me, too."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star began dating Georgina back in 2016. But a spokesperson for the sporting icon has refused to confirm or deny whether they've actually tied the knot.

The spokesperson told PEOPLE: "At this time, I have no knowledge of whether or not Cristiano is married to Georgina."

Meanwhile, Georgina previously revealed that she ended her relationship with Ronaldo after her father suffered a stroke.

The former Gucci sales assistant had been on a string of dates with the soccer star when her dad Jorge was hospitalised in 2016, so she pulled back from their burgeoning romance because she felt too "sad" to prioritise her personal life.

Speaking on her Netflix series, 'I Am Georgina', Cristiano said of their romance: "It wasn't sudden. It took a bit, perhaps a couple of months, because during that time we kind of stopped seeing each other."

Georgina - whose father died in 2019 - then explained: "Cristiano had a lot of games, the thing with my father also happened then.

"For a bit I was a little absent, well I was sad ... and one day we ran into each other at another event and he asked me for dinner I thought, 'Finally, my chance has come'."