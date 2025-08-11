Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are engaged.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged © @georginagio / Instagram

The 40-year-old football icon's partner confirmed the news by sharing a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram with her hand on top of Ronaldo's.

Georgina, 31, captioned her snap: "Yes I do. In this and all my lives."

The couple have been together since 2016 and the model had previously sparked engagement speculation earlier this year after posting an image of a different ring on her finger.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo had referred to Georgina as his "wife" when they attended the Globe Soccer Awards together in Dubai last year.

The Portuguese star - who is father to Cristiano Jr, 15, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, eight, via surrogate as well as daughters Alana, seven, and Bella, three, with Georgina - said: "It's a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife (Georgina) is here."

Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, had previously stated that he was "1,000 per cent sure" that he and Georgina would marry.

He said: "I always tell her, 'When we get that click.' Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about.

"It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm a 1,000 per cent sure that it'll happen."

Georgina has revealed that her friends have constantly asked when she and Cristiano will tie the knot.

She said: "They're always joking about the wedding. 'When is the wedding?'

"Since Jennifer Lopez's song The Ring or When came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me."

Rodriguez recalled how she had "butterflies in my stomach" when she first met Cristiano while working at a Gucci store in Madrid.

She said: "I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have, and as I was getting ready to leave Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends.

"Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach."

Ronaldo - who has represented clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid during a glittering football career - previously revealed that his children are just as competitive as he is.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, he said: "I was in the Red Sea a couple of days ago, I play every day padel. Me and Cristiano Jr get mad, we don't speak for like two days.

"This is why I'm happy, even the small one Mateo [gets competitive], I like it. It shows they have personality.

"Seriously, my kids, they are like me. I don't teach them but they see by example because sometimes when I lose I get angry, sometimes I cry, depends on the moment.

"They are kind of the same, so even with my kids I compete, I always want to win. I don't give nothing for free."