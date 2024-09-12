Cristiano Ronaldo and his teenage son can go days without speaking because of their competitive natures.

Cristiano Ronaldo is proud his kids are competitive

The Portuguese soccer legend - who is dad to Cristiano Jr., 14, and seven-year-old twins Eva and Matteo via a surrogate, and Alana, six, and Bella, two, with partner Georgina Rodriguez - is proud that his kids are every bit as passionate and emotional as he is, and he won't hold back against them when they are playing games together.

Speaking on the 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' podcast, he said: "I was in the Red Sea a couple of days ago, I play every day padel. Me and Cristiano Jr get mad, we don't speak for like two days.

"This is why I'm happy, even the small one Matteo [gets competitive], I like it. It shows they have personality.

"Seriously, my kids, they are like me. I don't teach them but they see by example because sometimes when I lose I get angry, sometimes I cry, depends on the moment.

"They are kind of the same, so even with my kids I compete, I always want to win. I don't give nothing for free."

Cristiano currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and his eldest son is with their youth team, with the youngster having previously turned out for both Juventus and Manchester United's academies while his dad was in the senior squads.

However, the 39-year-old striker isn't putting too much pressure on the teenager to succeed.

He said: "This generation, it is difficult to tell them something and let them do it.

"They will always see their daddy as an example, they see me every day in what I do, at home, in training, or in a game. They see me work a lot.

"Right in this moment, Cristiano want to be a football player but I don't make big pressure, I make a little.

"He's 14 years old, he has pressure already to be the son of Cristiano [senior]. Let him do his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can be a professional player.

"If he doesn't become a player, maybe another job, but I will always support him. We cannot put pressure on our sons because we are famous."