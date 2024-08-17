Elizabeth Debicki thinks 'The Crown' "ended in the right place".

Elizabeth Debicki played Princess Diana on the show

The hit Netflix show centred on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and the actress - who played the part of Princess Diana - has now suggested that the 'The Crown' ended at the perfect time.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Elizabeth explained: "I think it ended in the right place, really.

"I think it respected its own cycle in a way."

The actress joined the Peter Morgan-created show during season five and she always knew that it would conclude after the sixth season.

She said: "It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from Peter as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It's very delicate, I think."

Elizabeth also heaped praise on the show's creator.

She explained: "He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey.

"I don't really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly."

Earlier this month, Elizabeth revealed that she has struggled to shake off Princess Diana's mannerisms.

The actress admitted that she found herself imitating the princess "for a long while" after the cameras stopped rolling.

She told PEOPLE: "My voice changed quite a bit and I kind of had to consciously bring it back to my own voice where my voice wants to sit and also my own accent.

"I had to work so hard at getting the voice that I sort of ingrained it so deeply in myself that I had to unwind the wheel."