Charles Edwards was a "rebellious" child until he discovered drama.

The 54-year-old actor struggled to understand why he had been sent to boarding school by his parents and ended up chatting back to teachers until he discovered plays and insisted that while he may be privately educated, he doesn't really "advocate" for the existence of private schools.

He told The Telegraph: "I couldn’t understand why I couldn’t be at home. At prep school one night I ran away. I had packed a dynamo torch and my homework. It took me two hours to walk down the A3 to reach the sign that said our village. At which point my father [who worked in the City] drew up in a car and took me straight back. My parents were always kind, but they were just of that ilk. And so at school I rebelled and spoke back. But then I discovered plays.

"Although Winchester supported my acting ambitions, I’m not a great private-school advocate. I definitely support the introduction of VAT on fees, for instance. But that Eton entitlement is definitely not me. I was very shy and very bad at games. That public-school arrogance and presumption are not things I find easily within me. It’s maybe why I’m so interested in taking down authority in my roles."

Meanwhile, the West End star is most known for his role as Martin Charteris, Baron Charteris of Amisfield in the Netflix hit 'The Crown' and when asked about the notion that it is the historical drama is not based on fact, noted impersonating members of the monarch is not a "new" idea.

He said: "There is definitely a portion of people who would have tuned into The Crown thinking, is this real? But it was also obviously a drama, with actors and a script. That’s hardly a new thing. People have been impersonating Prince Charles since Mike Yarwood."