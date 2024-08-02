Cuba Gooding Jr. has been "dealing with accountability" for his sexual assault convictions.

Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded guilty to assault charges in 2018

The 56-year-old actor pleaded guilty to a 2018 incident in which he touched a waitress in a nightclub without consent and after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement has admitted that he is still "passionate" about what he does amid a career comeback with his new Christian-themed film 'The Firing Squad.'

He told US TV show 'Extra': "It’s one of those things where I know that I’m here for a reason, and I know that and as long as I do what I do and I’m good at what I do and I’m passionate about what I do, God's will be done. We are dealing with accountability or what is appropriate, what is accessible. I’ve walked my journey and understood that there are things and there’s people and reactions in society that are shifting...

"Life is about adjusting... People feel that I’m accessible to them, so I come in contact with all kinds of people, from people who adore you to people who are offended by you, people who feel you're aggressive. And you have to learn that as you walk on this path, you must stay neutral."

The 'Boyz n the Hood' star also noted that he has always had to make sure of his "intention" in life because, ultimately, he is "accountable" for his actions in the past and he is aware that he is not in control of what others might say about him.

He added: "When people interpret what’s going on with you or what you’re being exposed to, you have to make sure that you know your intention. You have to be accountable for your own actions, and I have been. I have been. People have spoken positive and negative, but I can’t control that."