Cyndi Lauper has revealed the secret to her happy marriage is being able to “share stuff”.

Cyndi Lauper has revealed the secret to her lasting marriage to actor David Thornton

The ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ hitmaker and 'The Notebook' star David Thornton, both 71, are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary in November – and she says the secret to her decades-long marriage is being open and honest when things get tough.

The Grammy winning star told PEOPLE: “You have your highs and lows of course, but sometimes, the things you think are important when you’re young just aren’t important.

“Your partner is the best friend you’ll ever have, that you’ll spend the most time with. So you have to talk to them, share stuff.”

David and Cyndi first locked eyes on each other on the set of the 1991 comedy mystery film ‘Off and Running’ before tying the knot on November 24 of that year at a Friend’s house in New York.

In an interview with The Independent in 1992, David recalled how “friendship and tolerance” was an important factor for both of them.

He said: “She began inviting me to join her for dinner regularly, and after a couple of weeks it dawned on me that I really liked her an awful lot.

“Neither of us is a Quaker, but we liked the idea of friendship and tolerance being the theme, as our friends come from all walks of life and all kinds of political and sexual persuasions.”

The smitten couple welcomed their only child, a son named Declyn, in 1998, and he followed in his mother’s musical footsteps.

Cyndi is preparing to bid farewell to touring with her on-going 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour' set to conclude on February 28, 2025, in Paris, France after 35 shows.

Her last jaunt is also her first major tour in a decade.