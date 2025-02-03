Cyndi Lauper will never resort to using weight loss jabs.

Cyndi Lauper refuses to change her body shape

The 71-year-old pop legend has admitted she struggles with body image issues but she's adamant she will never use drugs to slim down or wear body-shaping underwear over fears it will affect her singing.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: "I’m a little fat for what I do. You see how thin everybody is now and the clothes aren’t made for big girls.

"I don’t want to wear a girdle and be squeezed like a sausage when I sing, and I won’t do the Ozempic thing."

Cyndi went on to explain maintaining her voice is her top priority and she spends five hours a day doing vocal exercises.

The singer revealed she has to work extra hard on vocals now she's in her 70s but she's determined to be able to belt out her hits on her farewell tour.

She told the publication she spends five hours a day on her voice "just so that I can go out and sing like a fire-breathing dragon".

Cyndi explained her routine is now different to when she was in her 20s, adding: "I was a killer singer. Drop a dime and I would sing."

She's spent years trying to protect her voice and admits she missed out on years of partying at the height of her fame in the 1980s because she was busy working and doing her vocal exercises.

She said: "I was never hanging out with people because I was always working. You work, you rest, and then you wake up and work again. I never had time to drink and party - I was always in a back room somewhere doing my vocal exercises. ...

"I couldn’t [party]! I wouldn’t be able to sing!"